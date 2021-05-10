Investigation underway after body found in Pike County

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in the Virgie community of Pike County. May 10, 2021

VIRGIE, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in the Virgie community of Pike County.

Troopers say they received a call just after 7 a.m. Monday, May 10 saying a possible human body had been located and then responded to a park area on Long Fork Road.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification and an autopsy. Troopers are still investigating the cause of death.