Investigation underway after body found in Pike County

VIRGIE, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in the Virgie community of Pike County.
Troopers say they received a call just after 7 a.m. Monday, May 10 saying a possible human body had been located and then responded to a park area on Long Fork Road.
The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification and an autopsy. Troopers are still investigating the cause of death.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.