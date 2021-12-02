Investigation underway after man fatally shot by Kentucky trooper

MCDOWELL, KY (WOWK) – A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky State Police, KSP Post 9 requested the state police Critical Incident Response Team to investigate a shooting involving a trooper that happened at approximately 10:47 a.m. this morning Dec. 2, 2021, in Floyd County.

Troopers say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office pronounced a male dead a the scene.

KSP says they have statewide jurisdiction and investigate officer-involved shootings throughout the state as requested by other agencies. Troopers say for the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time.