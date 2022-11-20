UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street.

Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says.

Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival by officers, two Hispanic men suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the identities of the victims are being withheld by police until their families are informed.

Portsmouth Police Department’s Investigation Division and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — Two people were shot following a fight in downtown Portsmouth early Sunday.

Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m.

Witnesses say one person was shot in a nearby alley, the other along a nearby sidewalk, according to witnesses.

It is unknown at this time what the condition is of those victims. However, in a photo of the scene, caution tape and cones are set up around what appears to be a white bag or tarp.

(Photo courtesy of Joe Miller)

The owner of Frank & Steins Lounge says the shooting did not happen in the bar. He says he heard arguing outside the bar before a car drove by and shots were fired.

Locals tell 13 News criminal activity is a common occurrence in this area of downtown Portsmouth. Locals also say this is not the first time someone has been hurt outside of Frank & Steins Lounge.

Portsmouth Police Department is investigating this incident, dispatchers say.

13 News has a reporter in Portsmouth working to get details. This is a developing story.