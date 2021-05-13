Investigators release age-progression of missing Ohio woman

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Portsmouth Police Department have released an age-progression image of Megan Lancaster, who has been for eight years. She was 25 at the time of her disappearance and would now be 33-years-old. May 13, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Portsmouth Police Department have released an age-progression image of a woman missing from southern Ohio for eight years.

Megan Nicole Lancaster of Wheelersburg, OH, has been missing since April 3, 2013. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says her car was found abandoned two days after her disappearance at a fast-food restaurant in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was 25-years-old at the time and would now be 33.

Investigators say they hope the age-progression image constructed by BCI’s forensic artist of what Lancaster may look like now will help solve the case.

“As a forensic tool, an age-progression images may be helpful to renew the public’s interest in a case and might just bring out a tip that solves the case,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “If you have any information regarding Megan’s disappearance or whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department.”

Lancaster as a white female standing 5’6″ with brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was also described as weighing 115 lbs with blonde hair.

Help locate Megan Lancaster, missing since April 3, 2013. A BCI forensic artist developed the age-progressed image of what Megan may look like now. Submit tips to Portsmouth Police at 740-353-4101. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/N3vQ2hmeKd — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) May 13, 2021

Yost’s office and the Criminal Intelligence Unit say other identifying features of Lancaster include a birthmark on her abdomen and a tattoo on her right shoulder of colorful angel wings with the word “Rhys” in cursive writing.

Investigators ask anyone who may have a tip regarding her disappearance to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101.