Investigators seek public’s help in two arsons totaling nearly $400k in damages

Photo courtesy of Devon Lopez

Photo courtesy of Devon Lopez

Photo courtesy of Devon Lopez

Photo courtesy of Devon Lopez

Photo courtesy of Devon Lopez

Photo courtesy of Devon Lopez

Photo courtesy of Devon Lopez

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking help from the public with two arsons in Nicholas County.

The arsons took place last July and on Christmas Day on Whipperwill Road in Summersville at the same location.

The first incident occurred on July 9th, where two homes and a mobile trailer were destroyed.

The second fire was discovered by a passerby on U.S. 19, where a newly rebuilt home that had previously burned from the original fire was destroyed.

Both fires resulted in a total loss of the structures, with nearly $400,000 in damages.

Investigators believe an unknown vehicle was on the property a few days before the fire occurred in July. That vehicle is described as a later model Chevrolet pickup truck, burgundy or maroon in color and with a black primer hood.

The vehicle’s driver is described as a heavy-set older man about 60 years of age while a passenger was believed to have a slim build and no teeth. Investigators seek to identify and speak with these two individuals.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact the West Virginia Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE (3473).