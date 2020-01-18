Investiture ceremony for Judge Frank W. Volk for Southern District of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito recommended Judge Volk to President Trump who announced the decision to nominate him in April 2019 for a judgeship on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. Senators approved the nomination in a 92-0 vote. Capito among many other distinguished guests spoke on Volk’s behalf at today’s historic ceremony.

“I’m grateful primarily for the fact that my 94-year-old mom was here to witness it all and I love this court and to have the opportunity to serve on it for the balance of my life is just a wonderful privilege… goals for the future are just to be the best judge that I can possibly be faithfully applying the constitution and laws of the United States and to make those who helped me get here very very proud,” says Volk.

Only two of the 187 article-three judges that President Trump has recommended have had unanimous votes and Judge Volk is one of those two.