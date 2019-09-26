Ironton celebrates “Giving Back to Veterans Day”

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — The farmer’s market in Ironton was filled with folks as the city celebrated the 3rd Annual “Giving Back to Veterans Day.”

The Lawrence County commissioners, alongside Mayor Katrina Keith signed a proclamation to officially recognize the day.

The Ironton VFW Post 8850 also took part in the celebration with a 21-gun salute and taps.

“It a little bit like early Christmas,” said Donald Davidson, a veteran who served in Germany. “They’re giving so much stuff out here, they’re being so nice to the veterans and paying tribute to the veterans and it’s just wonderful.”

Veterans and their families grabbed a bite to eat, listened to some live music from James Cazad, and visited booths to learn about several resources and programs tailored for veterans.

Organizing this event was Kim Maynard, a home health nurse. She says she’s taken care of many veterans over the years and listening to their stories inspired her to create the celebration.

“I think this is very important to do this and recognize them from an individual stand point of view, and just what I see as a nurse going to the homes,” said Maynard. “[Veterans] want to be remembered and recognized as well for their service.”

A veteran meet and greet is also going on in Ironton from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Party Place on Thursday. Meals will be provided at no cost.