Ironton church closing doors on daycare program

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) – Central Christian Church in Ironton, Ohio abruptly announced that they will no longer be leasing their space to the daycare program in August 16th, 2019. Mandy Carte has a son that goes to the daycare and she was surprised when she found out the church told the daycare program they had to be out by August 16th.

“Thirty days is not enough time for this daycare to pack up and relocate,” Carte said. “They’ve got to pack up, find a building, it has to be regulated by the state, first. You can’t just find an old building and shove 80 kids in it.”

Central Christian Church told parents and employees about the decision by taping a letter on the door. In the letter, the church explains their own programs are “hindered greatly” by not being able to use their own facilities. Church board member Dave Thuma says he can’t talk about it. “I can’t comment on it at this time until we know more how it’s going to develop,” said Thuma.

“This is very disheartening coming from the church,” Carte said. There were no apologies in the letter posted for parents and employees, but the church did say they will be praying for them.

Here is the content of the letter taped on the door: