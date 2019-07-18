Ironton church closing doors on daycare program

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) – Central Christian Church in Ironton, Ohio abruptly announced that they will no longer be leasing their space to the daycare program in August 16th, 2019. Mandy Carte has a son that goes to the daycare and she was surprised when she found out the church told the daycare program they had to be out by August 16th.
“Thirty days is not enough time for this daycare to pack up and relocate,” Carte said. “They’ve got to pack up, find a building, it has to be regulated by the state, first. You can’t just find an old building and shove 80 kids in it.”
Central Christian Church told parents and employees about the decision by taping a letter on the door. In the letter, the church explains their own programs are “hindered greatly” by not being able to use their own facilities. Church board member Dave Thuma says he can’t talk about it. “I can’t comment on it at this time until we know more how it’s going to develop,” said Thuma.
“This is very disheartening coming from the church,” Carte said. There were no apologies in the letter posted for parents and employees, but the church did say they will be praying for them.
Here is the content of the letter taped on the door:
Information on the Status of Daycare
Central Christian Church rents the use of part of its building to the “Christian Daycare.” Christian Daycare is operated under the authority of the Board of Christian Daycare. It is the decision of the Board of Central Christian Church that beginning on 08/16/2019 Central Christian Church will no longer have a tenant (Christian Daycare) in our building. It will be the decision of the Board of Christian Daycare whether it is a viable option to seek alternative facilities, to continue the daycare’s operation.
The daycare was brought into existence with the vision of showing the love of Christ by ministering to young families, who needed a safe place to bring their children while they worked. Throughout the years we have seen many families come to a saving knowledge of Christ, in large part due to those working and ministering at the daycare. This ministry has waned greatly in the past several years and is often, even resisted. At the same time Central’s Children’s Program which uses the same facilities as the daycare has been greatly blessed by our Lord. The impact that it is having on the children and their families is seen on a weekly basis.
At the Inception of the daycare the leadership here at Central knew there would have to be a great spirit of cooperation for both it and our Sunday school program to thrive. This worked almost seamlessly for many years over the past several years, as our children’s program has shown a great potential to grow, we find it being hindered greatly by the ability to use our own facilities. What are this is the fault of the management of the day care or the state really isn’t relevant. The leadership of Central Christian feels that if we wholeheartedly wanted to serve the Lord, we need to make the full use of our children’s Wing available to the ministry that is being effective for his cause.
To the parents of the children in the daycare, the leadership here at Central realizes that finding an alternative place for the care of your children will be a stressful time. We will be praying for you as you seek this Alternative Care. It will be our prayer that you find a perfect place for the care of your children.
To the employees of the day care, the leadership here at Central realizes that the laws of employment at the daycare will impact your families. Most, if not all of the board members of central have experienced the loss of a job themselves we will be praying that anyone experiencing this will find other employment without delay.
Sincerely,
The Leadership of Central Christian Church