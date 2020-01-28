Ironton city council votes on wastewater treatment plant fix

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) – On Monday night at around 7:15 p.m. the Ironton City Council held an emergency meeting with the wastewater treatment board to discuss fixing a bar screen for the wastewater treatment plant.

Councilmembers along with city mayor, Sam Cramblit were notified on Friday when a bar screen filter system was damaged causing excess rubbage to be filtered by hand. The council voted to approve the purchase of the necessary parts needed to complete the repairs.

Once the repairs are made, the wastewater treatment plant will go back into regular operations.