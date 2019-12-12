Ironton City Mission in need of toys

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — Waking up to presents under the Christmas tree is something every child looks forward to, and that’s why the Ironton City Mission is making sure kids in Lawrence County have gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning.

“I couldn’t imagine myself ever getting up on Christmas, and not having something under the tree,” said Ironton City Mission Director Jeff Cremeans.

For the last 75 years, the Ironton City Mission has been making sure kids across Lawrence County have a Merry Christmas. This year it’s no different as they work to gather gifts so no tree is empty for more than 600 children on Christmas morning. Volunteers will take names from a list and fill boxes with toys according to the child’s age.

“If it wasn’t for the community helping us with everything, I don’t think we could do it on our own,” said Jim Cremeans, Assistant Director of the Ironton City Mission.

However, the Mission is in desperate need of new toys for boys and girls ages 7 through 10. They will be taking donations through Friday, December 20th to give them to the families the following day in time for the holiday.

“It’s really important, at least one day out of the year, [for kids to] have a good day, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Jeff Cremeans.

“If you got under that tree with 3 or 4 or 5 presents with your name on it, I think it’d kind of make you feel like you was really special,” said Jim Cremeans.

The Ironton City Mission is taking new toy donations and monetary donations. You can drop those off anytime from 8am until 3pm Monday through Friday at 710 North 5th Street in Ironton, or you can call them at (740) 532-5041 to make arrangements.