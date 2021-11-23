Ironton community comes together to give Thanksgiving meals to those in need

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – Local schools, businesses, and community members in Ironton came together partnering with “Harvest for the Hungry” to make sure everyone gets a good meal this Thanksgiving.

Tuesday, volunteers handed out 500, 15-20 pound turkeys with all the trimmings to residents who otherwise wouldn’t have a meal on Thanksgiving day.

“Thanksgiving to me is about family and sitting around the table and all the good smells in the house,” said director, Harvest for the Hungry, Diane Porter. “You know that’s what I want for our clients.”

Hundreds of cars lined up at the Church of the Nazarene and local residents say they are grateful to be able to take advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s good for the people who are having a hard time because of COVID and everything,” said Ironton resident, Sandy Sislar “It’s great and they do it every year, people need it.”

This is the 8th annual turkey giveaway and organizers say they love seeing the smiles on peoples faces as they receive their meal.

