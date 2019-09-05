Ironton completes walking and biking trail project thanks to grant money

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — The City of Ironton has completed a new walking and biking trail project along the Ohio Riverbank. The trail runs a little under a mile; 0.93 miles to be exact.

According to officials with the City of Ironton, the project was made possible thanks to grants totaling $1.2 million dollars. 80 percent of the money came from federal funds, while the remaining 20 percent came from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

City officials hope residents will take advantage of this new walking and biking trail, along with the new seating the ampitheatre on the riverbank has to offer. They also hope the trail will encourage more people to spend their time in downtown Ironton.

“I’ve been riding [on the trail] to and from work about two miles every day once school started,” said Sarah Smith, an Ironton resident. “Riding over the [2nd Street] overpass is very difficult, so, [the trail] makes that a little easier. It allows you to move from one end of town to the other quicker, easier, and it’s better for the environment.”

City officials say solar LED lighting will also be added to allow the trail to be used at nighttime. Those lights will have a blue-ish color to match the lights on the Oakey Clark Collins Bridge.

“The walking trail is great, not only because of physical exercise, but also because it’s an enhancement of intermodal transportation,” said Joe Unger, owner of Unger’s Shoe Store and Ironton resident. “All of the residents on the north end of Ironton can actually bicycle downtown, or walk downtown, along the beautiful Ohio River. It’s magnificent!”

The response from most residents has been a positive one, but there were also folks who wouldn’t go on camera saying they wished the money could have gone to address infrastructure and potholes in the city.

City officials say they are actively looking for grants to fund those repair projects, but that the grant money had to be used specifically for the walking and biking trail.