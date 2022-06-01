IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – An investigation is underway after the golf course at the Ironton Country Club was found vandalized.

It all happened Sunday around 2:20 a.m.

The club’s security cameras captured three people riding ATVs around the golf course. However, according to the owner, Tate Bennington, they did much more than ride on the green.

“They did donuts on some of the greens, on number six, one, and eight,” Bennington recalled.



Above are the damages found after the incident. Courtesy of the Ironton Country Club.

Preparing a golf course does take quite a bit of work to get the turf into playable shape, but even the smallest divot can affect your game. Instead of small holes, the greens were left with big tire tracks.

I spoke with golfers who’ve played the course for years and many say they believe this type of behavior is completely uncalled for.

“It’s so senseless. Nothing was accomplished, it’s not like theft where they can take it to the flea market. It’s just vandalism for the sake of damage,” says longtime golfer Charles Cooper.

Bennington also says what took only a few minutes to destroy, took around 10 to 12 hours to restore.

The course is now playable, but Bennington believes the total cost for damages to be between $8,000 and $10,000.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. We have reached out to their office for an update on the investigation, but have not heard back.