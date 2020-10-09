Ironton couple delivers home made scares

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Many people get into the Christmas spirit with huge light and decoration displays, much like the Griswolds in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Now, an Ironton couple are considered the Griswolds of Halloween.

13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel caught up with Larry and Kayla Wilson to learn more about their spooky and spectacular Halloween House.

If you’d like to check out the Wilson Halloween House, it is located at 2548 South 6th Street in Ironton. It’s lit up every night around 8:00 p.m. and on the weekends, you can expect some extra scares with live actors.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.