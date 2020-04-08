Ironton establishes ‘Community Happy Hour’ to help relieve stress

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — City leaders are getting creative to encourage residents to get to know each other, all while keeping a safe distance.

Council Member Jacob Hock says it’s about the mental health and well-being of all citizens during this unprecedented time.

“The idea is that we can still be social with each other, even though we’re not sharing the same physical space together,” Hock said.

Mayor Sam Cramblit and co-sponsored by two City Council Members presented a Mayor’s Proclamation through a virtual announcement on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The proclamation declares a “Community Happy Hour,” and was signed by Mayor Cramblit and all 7 City Council Members.

The “Community Happy Hour” takes place every day at 6 p.m. starting on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The proclamation encourages residents to go outside on their lawns, shout words of encouragement to others, and spend time with their neighbors from a safe distance.

“[It’s] finding a new way to socialize with their neighbors, and to get out of the house,” said Cramblit. “We know that it’s taking a toll on people staying at home and we do appreciate everybody following the rules. It’s really helping slow the virus [down].”

Community Happy Hour Proclamation. Courtesy: City of Ironton

City leaders say they want people to still be able to socialize and have a life outside the coronavirus, adding this is the safest way to do it.

“[It] does a lot for your mental health. Just getting outside, hearing the birds chirp [and] feeling the sun on your face,” said Vice Mayor and City Council Chair Craig Harvey. “Something that we all crave is social interaction.”

City leaders agree that it’s important now, more than ever, to show our faces to our neighbors as a sign of solidarity.

