Ironton gets ready for concerts, food tasting events

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — The City of Ironton is getting ready for some family-friendly weekend fun, featuring 12 free hours of bluegrass at the Ohio River front.

On Saturday, Ironton will be hosting the “Ohio River Revival” festival from 11 am until 11 pm.

The free concert series hopes to bring the community together and revitalize the river bank area, providing families with worry-free entertainment.

“I really wanted to have an opportunity for families to come out and not have to worry about paying $30 dollars a ticket,” said Ohio River Revival founder Bob Delong. “I really just wanted to be able to make it an open arena for people to just come over to river front, [and] bring their families.”

Donations will be taken at the concert to help raise funds to repaint the murals on the river front.

Both local acts and national acts will perform at Saturday’s festival.

Inflatables will be available for kids to play, several vendors will be onsite selling merchandise, food, and beer. There will also be a raffle for 2 Ohio State Football season tickets to help pay for the bands and stage.

“We’ve got really a red, hot lineup of just great string music for everyone to come out and check out,” said Delong.

Also happening on Saturday from 10am until 2pm is the 5th annual “Taste of Ironton,” right down the street at the Farmer’s Market.

“When you bring people together, they get downtown, they, they see our businesses, and it, it helps bring economic development,” said Ironton Alive Executive Director Sam Heighton.

Attendees will be able to sample new items coming to local restaurants at a fraction of the cost.

A booklet of tickets costs $10 dollars for 10 tickets. In total, 15 restaurants will be participating at the “Taste of Ironton.”

Organizers say having these events on the same day will likely draw around 3,000 people into the city.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed downtown Ironton lately, but there’s a lot going on. A lot of renovation,” said Heighton.

To view the full concert lineup, click here.

To view more information about the ‘Taste of Ironton,’ click here.