UPDATE (1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25): The Superintendent of Ironton Schools says that no schools in the district are under lockdown.

Superintendent Joe Geletka says that the schools are “hyper-aware” of the YouTube videos that have been circulating, but previous reports from the Ironton Police Department saying that schools were on a “soft lockdown” were not accurate.

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—Ironton PD says that both Ironton High School and Ironton Elementary School are on a soft lockdown.

They say the lockdown is due to a “concerning” video from YouTuber Delete Lawz (whose real name is thought to be Chille DeCastro) that was sent to a student or a parent.

