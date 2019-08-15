Ironton man arrested in Ashland for Huntington shooting

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – William “Billy” Waddell, 28, of Ironton, Ohio, was arrested in Ashland, Kentucky on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Huntington, West Virginia. Waddell was arrested on an outstanding malicious wounding warrant in connection to the shooting of Anthony Kessick on the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue in Huntington.

Waddell also has a firearm and faces additional charges in Kentucky. Kessick is still being treated for injuries sustained from the shooting.

The Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Department, Coal Grove Police Department, and Ashland Police Department assisted the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit in the investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.