IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to an alleged robbery and vandalized businesses in Ironton, Ohio.

Police say the calls came in around 12:45 a.m. Friday, May 6, about at least four businesses where the glass windows and doors had been broken or destroyed. The IPD says a witness told officers they had seen a possible suspect in the area.

While Ironton police were investigating the vandalism, they received a call from Speedway that a male in a white shirt had entered the store, allegedly “acted as if he had a gun under his shirt,” and demanded money. Responding officers say they learned the man was the same person allegedly seen breaking the windows at the businesses.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Jason Bolte, 28, of Ironton. He was arrested this morning, Friday, May 6 without incident.