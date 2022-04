LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—An Ironton man was found guilty of rape in Lawrence County, Ohio.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office says that 27-year-old Keith McKinney, of Ironton, was convicted of eight counts of rape of a child under the age of 13.

A sentencing hearing will be held on April 20, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. McKinney faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.