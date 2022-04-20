UPDATE (3:54 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20): An Ironton man found guilty of rape will serve 100 years to life in prison.

Judge Christen N. Finley sentenced 27-year-old Keith McKinney, of Ironton, on Wednesday.

McKinney will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender/child-victim offender for life.

“This conviction and sentence will assure that the defendant will never again hurt a child,” said Prosecutor Brigham M. Anderson. “I would like to thank retired Detective Cpt. Joe Ross and Detective Sgt. Tyler McGraw of the Ironton Police Department for their hard work in securing this conviction.”

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—An Ironton man was found guilty of rape in Lawrence County, Ohio.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office says that 27-year-old Keith McKinney, of Ironton, was convicted of eight counts of rape of a child under the age of 13.

A sentencing hearing will be held on April 20, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. McKinney faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.