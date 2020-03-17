Ironton Mayor restricts access to city building due to Coronavirus concerns

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit announced that effective immediately, the Ironton City Building would be closing its doors to the public until further notice. The announcement came on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

This, coming after concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. Last week, Mayor Cramblit declared a state of emergency in the city. The mayor says employees will still be working in the building while it public access is restricted.

“You’ll still be able to get ahold of us,” Mayor Cramblit said. “We just want to limit access and the amount of people that are in the building at one time.”

Ironton Municipal Court Judge Kevin Waldo says his court is also limiting days and hours its open to Mondays and Thursdays.

“Anyone [who] has court business with Ironton Municipal Court, can pay fines and court costs over the mail, over the internet through email, and by phone.” The Ironton Municipal Court number is (740) 532-3062.

If you are trying to pay off a water bill, Mayor Cramblit says you can drop off your payment at the dropbox located next to the Ironton City Building. He says the same goes for income taxes, even though the IRS did postpone the filing deadline by 90 days.

Mayor Cramblit says if you need to get a crash report from the Ironton Police Department, or need to set up a new water line, you just need to call in advance to make an appointment.

If you’re in doubt, Mayor Cramblit says you can give the mayor’s office a call at (740) 532-3833.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories