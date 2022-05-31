IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The Ironton Health Department is opening free vaccine clinics from May 31 to June 3.
The clinics will offer Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna brands of the vaccine. They will also be offering booster doses, including anyone ages 5-11 who have not received their booster.
Times and locations for the clinics are:
|Tuesday, May 31
|1-6 p.m.
|Lawrence County Health Department
2122 So. 8th St., Ironton
|Wednesday, June 1
|12-3 p.m.
|South Point Board of Education
302 High Street, South Point
|Friday, June 3
|1-4 p.m.
|Lawrence County Health Department
2122 So. 8th St., Ironton
The health department asks that you bring a copy of your insurance card for the administration fee. No one will be charged out-of-pocket, and no one will be denied a vaccine if uninsured.