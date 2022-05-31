IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The Ironton Health Department is opening free vaccine clinics from May 31 to June 3.

The clinics will offer Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna brands of the vaccine. They will also be offering booster doses, including anyone ages 5-11 who have not received their booster.

Times and locations for the clinics are:

Tuesday, May 31 1-6 p.m. Lawrence County Health Department

2122 So. 8th St., Ironton Wednesday, June 1 12-3 p.m. South Point Board of Education

302 High Street, South Point Friday, June 3 1-4 p.m. Lawrence County Health Department

2122 So. 8th St., Ironton If you are coming for a 2nd dose or a booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to the clinic with you.

The health department asks that you bring a copy of your insurance card for the administration fee. No one will be charged out-of-pocket, and no one will be denied a vaccine if uninsured.