Ironton River Ride to provide fun for all ages

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — Thursday evening will kick off the first “Ironton River Ride” at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Ironton.

The family friendly event will feature live music from Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow on Friday night, and live music from Derailed on Friday night.

Beginning at noon on Saturday, folks can make their way downtown for the Cincinnati Circus.

The free event has something for all ages.

List of events for the “Ironton River Ride”

“A lot of people don’t get to go on vacation during the summer because they don’t have enough money,” said Antonio Murphy, one of the event organizers. “We figured there’s still kids that deserve to get something this summer.”

There will also be vendors in downtown Ironton, so be sure to bring a little spare change for some snacks or lemonade.

The “Ironton River Ride” is replacing the “Rally on the River,” but bikers are encouraged to come out as local bars will be tailoring events to them.

“A lot of motorcycle people are asking, ‘is it still a motorcycle event?’ Yeah, it’s still a motorcycle event, that’s the root of all of this,” said Murphy. “We just want to be here for the community and be here for the Tri-State and give them some entertainment.”