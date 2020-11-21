Ironton Tigers receive proper sendoff before the state championship game

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The Ironton Tigers hope to cap off an undefeated season at the Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio with a win over the Kirtland Hornets as well as capture a state title on Saturday.

Senior running back and linebacker Reid Carrico says they are looking for a second chance to take home the title.

We get a rematch from the team that we lost to last year and just hoping we can clean it up and put it together and get a state championship. Reid Carrico, Senior RB/LB

Carrico says playing during the pandemic put a damper on their usual crowd of fans this season. Even certain family members were not allowed to attend, including grandparents, aunts, and uncles.



Fans stand along the streets of Ironton cheering on the Tigers. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

While the community wasn’t allowed to attend the games, they still showed up to support their favorite team. The Ironton community came out in numbers cheering for the Tigers to take home their final “W” for the season.

Before making the trip to the state championship, friends, family, and community members lined up in front of the high school cheering on the team as they got onto the buses.

Tigers fan Gary Pauley says they came out to encourage the team to “go out with a fight” and “get the job done.”

For the tigers, this sendoff was no surprise for them. Carrico says each year the fans are always there for them.

I expect nothing less. Ironton football fans are great. They’re going to follow you wherever you go and this is a prime example right here. Reid Carrico, Senior RB/LB

The battle of the two undefeated teams kicks off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

