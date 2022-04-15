HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s been a string of shootings and other crimes in the city of Huntington lately, leaving some wondering “is the city safe?”

The violent crime rate in the city has fluctuated in past years. However, despite recent headlines, the numbers this year are improving.

Violent crimes include aggravated assault, sexual assault, murder, or robbery.

According to the Huntington Police Department’s records, these are the number of violent crime cases reported from 2018 to 2021:

2018 – 395 violent crime cases

2019 – 358 violent crime cases

2020 – 346 violent crime cases

2021 – 309 violent crime cases

In 2021, there were 309 violent crimes reported creating a 22% decrease from 2018, 395 cases. And so far this year, the percentage continues to drop.

Many of the residents we spoke to say they have noticed the changes. When asked if they felt safe, a majority of the people said “yes.”

Chief Colder says their plan moving forward is to continue patrolling and cracking down on any high crime rate areas.

Understand our surroundings so that we can be proactive instead of reactive. If that means putting patrols on high crime areas that’s what we’re going to do Chief Karl Colder, Huntington Police Dept.

Chief Colder also says many of the shootings they’ve responded to could have easily been avoided had the individuals not rushed to a firearm as a response. The police department will continue its work to ensure the safety of the entire city.