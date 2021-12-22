Is it a good idea to get a pet as a gift for the holidays?

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A national organization is talking about the problems with getting an animal as a gift for the holidays.

Colin Henstock, Director of Investigations with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it’s a traumatizing stage of their life.

“After the holidays, families realize they’re unable to deal with the animals they’ve given as gifts and they take them to the local shelters,” Henstock said.

Henstock said if parents want to add an animal to their family, they need to know the responsibilities that come along with it.

“A lot of time people expect children to be able to provide proper care for the animals. Animals are very complex individuals with their own needs and want and it’s very unrealistic to expect a child to understand,” Henstock said.

According to Henstock, if a family is interested in adopting or adding an animal to their family, they should do their research.

“Adopting an animal is a 15 to 20-year commitment, so you got to think about providing for them now and proving for them years in the future in terms of vet care, grooming needs, and essentials. Families really need to think long term,” Henstock said.