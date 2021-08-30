Is West Virginia prepared for the aftermath of Ida?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In the Tri-State, emergency crews are preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida. They’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best and say whatever happens, they will be ready.

“The number one hazard for most of the country including us, is flooding,” said CW Sigman, Director of the Kanawha County Emergency Management. He adds, residents should prepare for a worst-case scenario.

“If you live in areas that are flood-prone, you may be isolated for a day or so cause this water usually comes up fast, and goes down fast so if you think you’ll be isolated for a day or so, prepare for it, have enough food, medications things of that nature, charge your phone in case the power goes out and be prepared to ride it out,” said Sigman.

The West Virginia National Guard is on standby for additional help. “Making sure we’re there to help evacuate folks if the high water comes up too quickly, and then after that is all done we want to make sure the recovery piece we wanna make sure they have food water that kind of stuff cause that’s really what they need initially,” said Brig. Gen. Bill Crane.

The timing of Ida is coming just on the heels of training exercises, preparing the National Guard for emergency situations. Just last week, they conducted swift-water rescues and other real-life scenarios.

“We have to look at shelters we may have to look at a shelter for those who are covid positive, and a shelter for those who are covid negative. So a lot more goes into the planning part with this type of environment than what we would normally deal with,” added Gen. Crane.

The West Virginia National Guard is asking residents to take Ida seriously and to do take the proper precautions for any type of situation.

