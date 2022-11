GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Greenup County Public Safety says Greenup County, Kentucky residents using AT&T wireless might have issues reaching 911.

They say this is only for people using AT&T on mobile phones.

If you have AT&T, you can call Greenup County E911 at 606-473-1411 or text 911 where available, the Public Safety’s Facebook post reads.

They say AT&T Wireless is looking into the issue and are working to fix it.