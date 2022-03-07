ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates, a local doctor from Ukraine said she fears for her family and other innocent Ukrainians’ safety.

“It’s been terrifying; lots of tears,” said Dr. Galena Salem, an Oncologist and Hematologist for King’s Daughters Medical Center. “It’s not even family I’m worried about. It’s people in general. People dying, children. People having to leave their home. The unknown that no one knows when they will return.”

Born in Lyviv, Ukraine, Dr. Salem moved to the United States in 1990. She’s worked at King’s Daughters Medical Center for around 9 years.

As a doctor, she is used to helping people when they need it most, but these days, she’s feeling helpless for the people of her homeland.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” said Dr. Salem. “People’s family members still asleep when they were bombed, it’s horrendous. There’s no words to describe it.”

She said it’s also hard to find the perfect words to describe the pride she feels for those taking a stand.

“You have grandmas and grandpas taking up weapons,” said Dr. Salem. “I think that has really been admirable in that they are fighting for their country. They are fighting for their lives.”

Some of those people are her extended family. Back here at home, she hopes people will continue to support and remember those who are sacrificing and losing the most.

“For us, it’s the higher price of gas which is doable, but at least we don’t have our child scared because they may not live, or they could get bombed any second,” said Dr. Salem. “Today they are alive, tomorrow, they could be gone.”

Dr. Salem said she’s been receiving a lot of support and prayers from her co-workers and patients.

“I walk the hallways and I have people saying I’m praying for you,” said Dr. Salem.

The hospital is planning a vigil in support of those suffering in Ukraine on Friday, Mar. 11 at 12 p.m.