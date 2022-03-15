HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington City Council will prohibit race-based discrimination as they adopted the CROWN Act.

This move is an addition to the previous establishment that prohibited discrimination against people in situations like gender, ethnicity, religion, etc., and city officials say this is a move in the right direction.

“Our administration here is so forward-thinking, and they really want to make sure that this is the most inclusive, open-to-all community that they can possibly make it.” Kelli Johnson, Mayor’s Diversity Advisory Committee Member

Why is this great for Huntington?

“Huntington is already a great place to live and a great place to work, but it’s nice – as a woman of color – to know that the city has my back. In the past, people of color have been discriminated against based on the way they look and most notably because of our hair. So, it’s nice to know that the city has our back and there won’t be discrimination or that there will be consequences for people that discriminate based on our hair,” Johnson explains.

Anyone who feels they are being discriminated against can reach out to the Huntington Human Relations Commission, and, on a case-by-case basis, they will determine the appropriate next step.

Are there typically incidents reported involving these types of cases?

“Luckily, I’ve only heard of isolated incidents where this has happened here in Huntington, but we know – across the country – people of color face microaggression on a daily basis based on the way that they look and because of the way our hair looks. I think it’s going to make an impact in that it’s going to reinforce the fact that this administration is doing everything they can to make its citizens feel welcome and safe and to also let the world know that Huntington is really a great place to be,” she says.

Johnson also says the timing of the city adopting this Act was exciting as well – coming “during Women’s History Month and just after Black History Month – in the city that nurtured Dr. Carter G Woodson, the father of the study of black history.”