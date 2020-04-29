‘It’s very hard on them’: Huntington seniors face uncertain plans for graduation ceremony

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — While the coronavirus has disrupted the whole education process for high schoolers, West Virginia seniors will still graduate this year.

Even though classes are being taught remotely, some seniors were able to come back to school for a few moments for a special event.

The parking lot at Huntington High School slowly began to fill up on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, as seniors made their way back to school. Well, kind of.

Seniors like Bella Hale, rolled through a drive-through to pick up their caps and gowns ahead of graduation. where Hale said she was. A commencement ceremony that’s already moved from May until late-June. And even so, school administrators are worried they may have to postpone again or even cancel.

“It’s very hard on them,” said Lora Denning, whose daughter Skylar Jones is graduating this year. “We look forward to this, seeing our kids in their caps and gowns and stuff. It’s very hard.”

But even though it was an unusual way to give out caps and gowns, these seniors would not go unnoticed.

Hale and her peers were greeted by lively signs put up by teachers, parents, and even alumni. You may even say these seniors are the kings and queens of ‘Senior Skip Day.’

Little details that help make sense of what these students have been through during these unprecedented times.

“People really care that we don’t get all the perks of being a senior,” says Huntington High School Senior Bella Hale. “We’re supported, which makes all of us feel better in the end, so I appreciate it.”

And even with graduation plans tentatively up in the air, Denning and Hale recognize safety comes first. “I’d rather [Skylar] be safe,” Denning said. “She still has her cap and gown and we’re still going to do something special for her.”

“The concerns of our students and the people that work here obviously come first,” Hale said. A timely lesson for her about public health, as a senior waiting to graduate makes her way to study nursing at West Virginia University.

Close to 1,000 seniors will graduate from Cabell County Schools. Graduation for Huntington High School takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Mountain Health Arena while graduation for Cabell Midland High School takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mountain Health Arena.

