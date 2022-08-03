CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From the Mountaineers beating Florida to 2022’s Basketball Tournament, if you follow basketball in the Charleston area, you’ve probably seen Matt Shock courtside.

He’s been a huge part of Charleston high school and college basketball games for more than 20 years.

“I started doing the games with my grandpa when I was probably 9 or 10 years old,” Matt Shock explained.

And he’s been courtside at some of the best basketball games in Charleston ever since, including last week’s The Basketball Tournament in Charleston.

Shock has run the clock or scoreboard at thousands of basketball games, including the state high school basketball tournaments, for more than 20 years.

“I’ve seen some great games at the Civic Center when the Mountaineers beat Florida, all the West Virginia, Marshall games over the last 20 years when they played there. High school state championship games,” he said.

His love for basketball came from his grandfather, Kenny Shock.

Kenny had a heart attack and died during the 2002 girls’ high school state basketball tournament in Charleston. Matt says his grandfather died doing what he loved.

“He did it for, gosh, 30, 40 years, so I kind of feel obligated to keep doing it for him,” he said.

Shock also runs the clock at University of Charleston (UC) men’s and women’s basketball games.

Dr. Bren Stevens is Vice President and Director of Athletics at UC and has known Shock for 20 years.

“He is a gem, first of all, and I would say it’s so important to us because he gets all our table workers,” Stevens said.

Shock graduated from UC, so every game is a homecoming of sorts.

Shock also has a pretty important day job. He’s the principal at Winfield Middle School and he’s been doing it for six years.

As you can imagine, on school days when there are also UC games at night, things get very busy for him.

“So, we get out of school around 3:30 here, by the time you take care of things, you go home, take care of what you need to at home and get up the road so it’s a non-stop job whenever you have games at night,” Shock said.

Dr. Stevens said Shock makes her job easier and said the officials have great respect for him.

“He enjoys working the games, he loves our athletes and coaches so it’s a win-win for both of us,” Stevens said.

“It’s just a good atmosphere and something I enjoy doing,” Shock said.

Shock said he’s watched kids play games over the years that have now become coaches.

Dr. Stevens says Shock has a contract for life at UC for as long as he wants to keep doing the games.