JACKSON, OHIO (WOWK) – Security and enhancements to parking are coming to the James A. Rhodes airport in Jackson, Ohio

U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson (R- Marietta), was on hand for the announcement Monday morning.

Courtesy of U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson, R-Marietta

The $457,507 comes by way of the Community Funding Project.

Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller submitted the request last year.

According to Johnson’s office, the House Appropriations Committee declared it a “valuable use of taxpayer funding.”