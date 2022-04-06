JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Animal Shelter had its groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The original facility is over 45 years old.

Teresa Hager, Jackson County Humane Officer, said the new shelter will allow them to take in more dogs and cats, have more adoptions, and help the community.

“Oh, everybody is a dog and a cat lover here in this county,” Hager said. “Everybody is so excited about this.”

The new shelter will have more kennels and special rooms for dogs and cats, including a separate room for timid, elderly dogs. There will also be a cat and kitten room with a glass pane so people who are allergic can still see the cats.

Hager said the new facility will have more room for volunteers and more dogs to walk. Volunteer dog walkers will have access to a fairground trail.

Construction on the new shelter will begin Thursday when workers bring in fencing.