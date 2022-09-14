JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The FBI received a tip from a Jackson County student about a school threat outside of our region.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) received a tip about a school shooting that had been posted online. A student from the Jackson County area submitted the tip, but the threat was directed to a school somewhere in Texas.

The sheriff’s office says that the social media account that posted the threat appeared to be that of a person who idolized the Uvalde school shooting. That account holder was determined to not have known ties to the Jackson County area or to the state of West Virginia.

The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to any schools or students in Jackson County, but they say that there will be an increased presence today at schools across the county.