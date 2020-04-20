Jackson County: Big spike in positive COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One of the biggest spikes in confirmed Covid-19 cases over the weekend was in Jackson County, West Virginia. That’s also where three of the latest victims died.

Dr. Snyder with Jackson County Health Department says this has to do with a number of “hot spots.”

He says, “where we have had problems most recently is at the nursing home. There has been a number of cases over at the nursing home in town here, and that’s been our main reason our numbers are so high right now.”

Eldercare nursing home in Ripley has seen a huge spike in positive Covid-19 cases. There were 3 deaths in the county that are believed to be linked to the nursing home. And some residents aren’t surprised that it is now declared a “hot spot.”

Katina Mobley of Jackson County told 13 News Reporter Erin Noon, “I’m a little worried about it because I think it should’ve been declared a hot spot long before it was. I had a girlfriend that worked over here at the nursing home. She went in a did find out that they had a positive, she asked how many positive’s they had in the residents and they told her it was none of her business, it wasn’t on her hall, and she didn’t need to be tested.”

The other hot spot here is the Costellium Aluminum plant in Ravenswood. Several cases were confirmed has had some positive cases, but Snyder says that situation is under control and that employees are back to work. He says, “We’ve talked to the plant, the employees, and management have been very active in trying to limit cases and limit contact, and it seems like that has been quite successful.”

And despite the alarming numbers, some resident’s really aren’t worried. Tyler Carnell of Jackson County says, “I don’t know how to describe it, like I’m not really scared, and I don’t feel scared of the Coronavirus just because I don’t know … but I could just be silly and under-prepared.”

Meanwhile, the county continues to encourage people to stay home and practice social distancing if they must go out.

The three deaths in Jackson County were all women: ages 78, 79, and 95.

