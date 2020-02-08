Jackson county gets first taste of winter weather

JACKSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — A storm system that brought flooding to parts of southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia Thursday also dropped several inches of snow to the tri-state Friday morning, resulting in the biggest snow of the season for many areas and causing significant traffic delays during the morning hours.

Beautiful shot of Ripley covered in snow.

Snowman on a lawn in front of a business in Ripley.

Jackson County was included in that list of snowfall. Much of Jackson County, including Ripley and Ravenswood, saw around 3″ of snowfall over a 24 hour time span.

On Friday afternoon, Ripley looked like a scene from a winter wonderland. The snow beautifully covered the trees, snowmen were built, and children were sledding.

The temperatures are expected to drop Friday evening, so neighbors will need to be on a lookout for potential refreezing.