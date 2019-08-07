Jackson County group works to develop app designed to stop bullying

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Jackson County group is working to create an app that would allow students to report bullying, depression and at-home problems anonymously. Kimberly Morris created “Communities Against Bullying” in early April of this year to raise awareness to bullying in Jackson County schools.

The group meets bi-monthly and as the upcoming school year quickly approaches, they are working to implement new technology that will be designed to help students and serve as an outlet.

“Your child may not want to tell you, your child may not want to tell a certain teacher, but they can quietly do it on their phone and get it off of their chest. I think that’s going to be good for them and we have that village looking out for the situation that they’re bringing to our knowledge,” said Kimberly.

Supporters are working on developing an app that Jackson County students can use to report bullying, depression and at-home problems.

Jackson County Schools applied for a grant through the Sandy Hook Foundation and received funds this summer.

Superintendent of Jackson County Schools, Blaine Hess said, “we’re just trying to wait and open up the communication in a way that better supports our students or look into issues that they might raise within our schools.”

They hope to use the money to help develop the app by this fall.