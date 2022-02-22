JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Columbus man is facing multiple charges after deputies found drugs and a handgun during a traffic stop in Jackson County, Ohio.

Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier says Dae’Shaun Martin is charged with Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, 4th-degree felony; Obstructing Justice by Giving False Information, a 1st-degree misdemeanor; Trafficking in Drugs, a 1st-degree felony; Possession of Marijuana, a minor misdemeanor; Possession of Schedule III, IV or V Substance, a 1st-degree misdemeanor; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a 4th-degree misdemeanor.

Deputies say they stopped a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 35 near the Chillicothe Pike exit for speeding and noticed a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle. K-9 Deputy Hersey then indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

According to deputies, the passenger in the vehicle, who identified himself as “Dominic” Martin, allegedly became uncooperative and did not comply with directions to keep his hands on the dash. He was then asked to step out of the vehicle and deputies say he again became uncooperative when they searched him.

Frazier says deputies found a zipper bag on Martin’s person along with a semiautomatic handgun that contained an extended magazine with seven rounds. Deputies say the bag allegedly contained digital scales and three Xanax bars.

Deputies say Martin then allegedly told them he also “had marijuana in his underwear and was about to go to prison for a long time.” The deputies also said when they found his wallet, Martin then told them he had stolen his brother’s driver’s license, lied about his identity and was actually Dae’Shaun Martin.

According to the sheriff’s department, Martin “took responsibility” for any illegal items they would find while searching the vehicle, stating the driver allegedly was not aware of anything illegal inside the vehicle. Deputies said they searched the vehicle and also found also found a lockbox containing 56 grams of heroin and $100 in cash, along with a second set of digital scales in the passenger’s side.

Frazier says the driver told deputies he had asked Martin, who he identified as his cousin, to ride with him to visit his girlfriend in Gallia County. Deputies say he also told them he did not know Martin had the gun or the drugs with him. The driver was given a verbal warning for a speeding violation and released.

Frazier says Martin was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.