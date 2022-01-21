Jackson County, Ohio sheriff warns of another phone scam

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office is sharing a warning about another scam in the area.

The sheriff’s office says area residents have reported receiving calls from individuals claiming to be from Amazon. Authorities say the caller claims the local resident is being charged $700 for a phone or a computer. The scammer then may request payment information, remote access to your device or that you go to a store to make a payment to “resolve the issue.”

Authorities say this call is a scam and that you should never give remote access to your devices or share your financial information.