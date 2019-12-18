Jackson County recognized as fastest growing small county in the U.S.

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Jackson County is the country’s fastest-growing small county, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. New numbers from the Department of Labor show massive growth in Jackson County, nearly 87% from 2017 to 2018.

foxbusiness.com

“It was exciting to see something like that because that’s something you don’t see a lot of news come out of West Virginia”, says Ravenwood Mayor Josh Miller.

Construction jobs and small businesses are the contributing factors to the county’s growth. Business owners say they’ve seen the growth over the years.

“I think it’s about time we’re recognized”, says Sego Valley Bazaar co-owner Adam Frame, “There’s been a lot of effort through the years in this county. A lot of great people, a lot of great ideas”.

Although business owners were happy to see the growth numbers, they were surprised. Executive Director of JCDC Woodworks Craig Greening says he believes this growth is in part due to those small businesses who wanted to take a chance and be entrepreneurial.

“We’re trying to be a place that people want to live in and we’re not just searching for the next great big business”, says Greening, “We’re creating a community people can live in, have recreation, so on and so forth”.