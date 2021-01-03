Jackson County Sheriff’s Department building is closed due to COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department building is closed to the general public closed until further notice due to COVID-19 exposures and positive tests within the building.
Sheriff Ross Mellinger made the announce on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department official Facebook.
Mellinger says all working deputies will continue to respond to handle all routine law enforcement duties
Emergency calls for service are directed to dial 911, while all non-emergency calls are directed to dial (304)-373-2290 for assistance.
