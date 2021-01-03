Coronavirus Updates

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department building is closed due to COVID-19

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

With the onset of Covid-19 in the year 2020, all businesses had to deal with the contagion in their own way. Some businesses closed entirely while others had to change their manner of operations. This sign reflects how one business communicated their message to customers in New York.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department building is closed to the general public closed until further notice due to COVID-19 exposures and positive tests within the building.

Sheriff Ross Mellinger made the announce on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department official Facebook.

Mellinger says all working deputies will continue to respond to handle all routine law enforcement duties

Emergency calls for service are directed to dial 911, while all non-emergency calls are directed to dial (304)-373-2290 for assistance.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS