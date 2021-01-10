Jackson County Sheriff’s Department building reopens after COVID-19 cleaning

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department building will reopen Monday, Jan. 11, after being closed due to COVID-19 exposure last week.
Officials made the announcement on the Jackson County WV Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.
Officials say the law enforcement office and tax office have been thoroughly cleaned for COVID-19.
The tax offices will also be reopened to the public.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.