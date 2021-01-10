Coronavirus Updates

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department building reopens after COVID-19 cleaning

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy: Jackson County WV Sheriff’s Department Facebook)

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department building will reopen Monday, Jan. 11, after being closed due to COVID-19 exposure last week.

Officials made the announcement on the Jackson County WV Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

Officials say the law enforcement office and tax office have been thoroughly cleaned for COVID-19.

The tax offices will also be reopened to the public.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS