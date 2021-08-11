Jackson County Sheriff’s Department gives away 140 backpacks

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Nothing says back to school like a new backpack, and on Tuesday 140 kids in Jackson county received one from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Jackson County Sheriff Ron Mellinger says these types of events are important for the children not only for them to get the materials they need, but to build a rapport at a young age with officers so they know they have a friend in law enforcement.

“This one here? Alright give me a fist pump,” said the Sheriff to the first of more than 100 children to receive one.

Some of his deputies also helped distribute 140 backpacks to local children, helping the little ones pick one out by asking what their favorite colors were, and which one they liked best before helping them put it on.

The event is made possible through the Jackson County Community Foundation and it’s a spinoff of their shop with a cop event.

“This type of event we can get the kids started, create a little optimism, especially in the corona times we’re living in now,” he said.

The children and their parents were optimistic, many arriving half an hour early for the giveaway.

Megan Lemaster says she’s most looking forward to her two boys getting some socialization.

“As of now they’ll be back in the school and have that teacher involvement because I don’t feel that the homeschooling is for everyone,” she said.

Sheriff Mellinger says his message to the community is to have fun this school year.

“We’ve persevered through the times that we’re in and just try to make the best of it, have fun and move forward.”

School starts Wednesday the 18th in Jackson County.

