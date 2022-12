KENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is looking for the man pictured below. JCSO says they want to question the man about a theft and destruction incident that occurred in the area of Kenna, West Virginia.

(Photo provided by JCSO) (Photo provided by JCSO)

JCSO asks anyone with information to call their office at (304) 373-2290 or send them a Facebook message.