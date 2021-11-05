All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
Jackson County, West Virginia man arrested on child sexual assault charge

Tyler Griffith - Charged with sexual assault of a child

The Ripley Police Department says Tyler Shawn Griffith, 24, of Jackson County, was arrested on October 14 on charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Sexual Abuse by a Person of Trust. (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority)

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing child sexual assault charges in Ripley.

The Ripley Police Department says Tyler Shawn Griffith, 24, of Jackson County, was arrested on October 14 on charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Sexual Abuse by a Person of Trust.

Griffith’s bond was set at $200,000, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority.

