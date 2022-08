RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital broke ground on a new hospital wing this afternoon, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Hospital officials say the new wing will include a new emergency department, new surgery department and new inpatient unit. The goal of the new wing is to modernize Jackson General Hospital’s abilities to provide healthcare to patients in the community.

During the construction process, the hospital has continued to remain fully operational.