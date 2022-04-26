COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Local communities across Ohio are getting more funding to help clean up “contaminated properties” to make way for future economic developments.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced $60 million in funding as part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program through the Ohio Department of Development. The funding will go toward 78 projects throughout 35 counties.

According to the governor’s office, the $60 million is being split into $54.8 million for 37 clean-up projects and $5.5 million for 41 assessment projects. DeWine says the projects will help revitalize communities throughout the state.

“These hazardous, decaying sites – some of which have been vacant for decades – are barriers to economic growth and community revitalization, but now, we’re going to help breathe new life into these areas,” said DeWine. “The projects we’re funding today will not only revive these sites for new development, but they’ll also improve quality of life and open the door for exciting new opportunities for the citizens of our state.”

Two counties in our region receiving funding include Scioto and Jackson counties.

This includes a $705,000 remediation and revitalization project to clean up the McNally Pitt area, which was used as an ironworks facility from 1921 to 1949, and then became a coal cleaning and treatment site for McNally-Pittsburg Company from 1949 to 1987.

In Scioto County, the project will spend $151,500 to abate asbestos and rehabilitate the former Martings Department Store in Portsmouth in hopes of revitalizing the building into usable, developable space. The two buildings on the property have been vacant since early 2000 and were purchased by the city of Portsmouth in 2002.

DeWine announced the grant awards while visiting Mansfield, where he says a $3 million grant will go toward remediating petroleum tanks at the remaining Westinghouse Electric Products buildings. The governor’s office says those buildings have been vacant since 1990, and the state hopes to redevelop that space into housing, businesses, and/or greenspace in the future.

The governor also says this $60 million is only Round 1 of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program. He and Husted say $350 million will be invested across the state in the coming months.

“More businesses are looking to expand in Ohio, but they need sites that are ready to go immediately,” said Husted. “By cleaning up brownfield sites, we are creating locations that are ready to accommodate a business expansion. We are also transforming communities by removing blighted buildings and turning those sites into new opportunities for economic development.”

Officials say many of the projects will assess and clean up industrial, commercial and institutional brownfield sites that have been abandoned, idled or underutilized because of a known or potential release of hazardous substances or petroleum.

“We’re very excited about the future of these sites,” said Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Department of Development. “These grants will have a positive impact in our communities, helping them remove blighted properties and prepare sites for redevelopment.”

An in depth look at all 78 projects is available here.