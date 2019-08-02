Jamboree scouts share final thoughts before departing the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Thousands of scouts from all corners of the world are heading home after the World Scout Jamboree.

After being in the Mountain State for two weeks and making friends from more than 150 countries, scouts packed Yeager Airport to head to their home cities, states, and countries.

With that being said, TSA officials are asking travelers to show up at least 90 minutes before their flights throughout the weekend as the scouts head back home. Officials expect Saturday to be the busiest day at the airport.

If there’s anything the scouts took away from West Virginia, it’s the tune that brings the Mountain State together – “Country Roads, Take Me Home” by John Denver.

But one of the bigger things they’re taking away according to Nathan Barras of Switzerland is friends.

“All [sorts of] friends from all of the countries [that participated],” said Barras.

Scott Armstrong, the International Media Team Leader for the World Scout Jamboree believes these friendships will last a lifetime.

“All these kids are on social media, they will stay in touch,” said Armstrong.

As the scouts keep up with their new friends once they land at their destinations, Senator Joe Manchin says he hopes West Virginia has left a lasting impression on the scouts.

“Coming to the United States, but West Virginia being the face of the United States. That is pretty special,” said Manchin.

An impression the senator hopes will bring these scouts back to the place they belong.

“Yeah, I’m going [to] definitely miss the mountains,” said Agustin Salazar of Argentina. “It’s awesome. The sights are really beautiful.”

“It’s a really pretty place,” said Jeremias Rivero of Argentina. “The mountains are just beautiful.”

The World Scout Jamboree had a grand total of 45,000 scouts, 80% of which were foreign nationals.